Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram, the former fast bowler, said the Pakistan pace trio of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain could be a triple threat for teams during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

All three of them have featured for the national team, with Rauf and Naseem a firm part of the pace attack.

Hasnain, meanwhile, has been in and out of the side but is still considered to be a bright prospect for the men in green.

“Then there is Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. (Mohammad) Hasnain is there,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28. Naseem has been picked for the series, but Rauf and Hasnain did not make the cut.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Hasnain? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Hasnain? He is really good! 658 ( 66 % ) He is ok! 233 ( 23.37 % ) He is overrated! 106 ( 10.63 % )

