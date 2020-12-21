A magician with the ball, Hashim Amla on Pakistan bowler who was so good and always had him guessing

Posted on by
Hashim Amla said Mohammad Asif was a magician with the ball

Hashim Amla said Mohammad Asif was a “magician of the ball”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla said former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif was a “magician of the ball” as he always kept him guessing.

Amla has previously admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler he faced during his illustrious career.

Explaining why, he said Asif was so skilled that “I don’t know where the ball [goes] once I [am] on [the] front foot”.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36 and 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20 International career, the 38-year-old claimed 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Batsmen today would have no chance against them, Shoaib Akhtar on two Pakistan reverse swing kings bowling at 100 mph

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply