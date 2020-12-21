Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla said former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif was a “magician of the ball” as he always kept him guessing.
Amla has previously admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler he faced during his illustrious career.
Explaining why, he said Asif was so skilled that “I don’t know where the ball [goes] once I [am] on [the] front foot”.
Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36 and 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.
As for his T20 International career, the 38-year-old claimed 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.
