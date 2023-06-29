Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Sikandar Bakht, the ex-Pakistan seamer, said he knew Babar Azam was not a “good choice” to be captain when he was handed the leadership role.

Pakistan have had a number of strong performances under his leadership, such as making it to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup after being on the brink of elimination in the group stages.

However, during the team’s recent home season, they failed to live up to expectations, which led to speculation of a potential split captaincy model being adopted. However, nothing ever came of this.

“When he was given the captaincy, I said in my interview that he wasn’t a good choice,” Bakht was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Azam and Pakistan will be a tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

