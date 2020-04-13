Kevin Pietersen reveals which Pakistan bowler was ‘the best I faced’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary England batsman Kevin Pietersen has revealed that Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif was “the best I faced”.

Pietersen’s revelation came when a fan sent him a video of Asif having him caught behind for a golden duck with a peach of a delivery.

In fact, Pietersen even went as far as saying that he “had no idea against him”.

“I think there’s plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned! He was the best I faced! I had no idea against him!” Pietersen said on Twitter.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

The 37-year-old has not represented Pakistan since then and last played domestic cricket in November 2018.

