Former India batsman Robin Uthappa admitted that Pakistan swing specialist Mohammad Asif was the toughest bowler he ever faced.

Asif tormented batsmen all over the world with his brilliant line and length, and his ability to move the ball both ways.

Uthappa is just one of many international cricketers that have lauded Asif for the raw talent he had. Some of the others include legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla and iconic England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

“Mohammad Asif was the toughest Pakistan bowler I faced,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and took 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.

He also claimed 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20I career, the 40-year-old picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

