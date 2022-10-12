Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said batsman Ahmed Shehzad was targeted because of his support for him.

This comes after Shehzad made a series of claims about replacing Misbah-ul-Haq as captain in 2015, Waqar Younis ruining his international career, teammates associating him with Umar Akmal and being dropped after failing to perform in two matches.

The veteran top order batsman has been trying to get back into the national team, but has been unsuccessful ever since he played his last international match in October 2019.

“Ahmed was targeted because of me because I supported him a lot,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad has been active on the domestic circuit in Pakistan as he played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

The 30-year-old then represented Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he mustered 68 runs in four games at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which is taking place in Christchurch.

They will then head to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

