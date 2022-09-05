Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has challenged legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis to come talk to him face to face.

Shehzad’s comments come after he felt that Waqar’s report in 2016, when he was head coach of the national team, hampered his international career.

The 50-year-old had written that Shehzad and batsman Umar Akmal needed to play domestic cricket before being considered for selection in the Pakistan team again.

However, Shehzad is upset at the fact that Waqar never spoke to him personally and all this information was conveyed to him by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official.

“I have not seen the report myself but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me. But I believe that these things should be discussed face to face and I am ready to take on that challenge. Then we will see who is right and who is wrong,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup. In fact, he hasn’t featured in an international match since October 2019.

The 30-year-old recently played for the Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and scored 164 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

