Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he gave top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad so many chances when he was captain.

But, after his tenure as skipper ended, it ended up being a “negative thing” for Shehzad.

The 30-year-old has been trying to get back into the Pakistan team lately as his last international match came all the way back in October 2019.

Shehzad recently played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he amassed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He then featured in the National T20 Cup and accumulated 68 runs in four games for Central Punjab at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

“I gave him a lot of chances, which turned out to be a negative thing for him when I left [the] captaincy,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will then take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

