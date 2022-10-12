Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah said bowling coach Shaun Tait keeps motivating the bowlers and reminding them how good they are.

Tait is a former Australian speedster who memorably unleashed a 160.7 kph delivery.

Naseem admitted that sometimes, he and his fellow fast bowlers need encouragement from the coaches.

“He motivates us all the time and reminds us how good we are. That is all that we need as fast bowlers,” the 19-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem was in good form during the Asia Cup as he claimed seven wickets in five games at an average of 19.71.

He then played one T20 International against England before being ruled out of the seven-match series with pneumonia and Covid-19.

Pakistan are currently taking part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will then feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Gives positive vibes, Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah on former player who shares a lot of good advice

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1877 ( 55.24 % ) No! 1521 ( 44.76 % )

Like this: Like Loading...