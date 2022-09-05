Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ahmed Shehzad has accused some of his teammates of trying to associate him with fellow Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal.

While Shehzad didn’t reveal the identity of these teammates, he did point out that they did it in order to create a “negative impression” of him.

Akmal has been the centre of numerous controversies throughout his career and recently made a comeback to domestic cricket after being banned for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Some of my teammates tried to associate my name with Umar Akmal by planning to give [a] negative impression regarding me,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old was in action in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he played for the Rawalakot Hawks and made 164 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He wasn’t picked for the ongoing Asia Cup as he last played for Pakistan in October 2019.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

