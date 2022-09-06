Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad has pointed out how he was dropped from the national team after failing to perform in two matches, while India have persisted with Virat Kohli for two years.

Kohli’s form has dipped over the last couple of years, but he continues to remain a regular face in all three formats.

Shehzad questioned why Pakistan don’t follow in India’s footsteps and give players more time to prove their worth before axing them from the squad.

“Kohli’s been struggling for form for the past two years, I was cast aside after two matches,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old has been trying to resurrect his international career through strong performances in domestic cricket.

He recently played for the Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and amassed 164 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup as he hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

