Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has told batsman Ahmed Shehzad to stop blaming everyone for the issues he has.

His advice comes after Shehzad made a series of claims about replacing Misbah-ul-Haq as captain in 2015, Waqar Younis ruining his international career, teammates associating him with Umar Akmal and being dropped after failing to perform in two matches.

Addressing all of Shehzad’s claims, Ramiz brushed them aside, saying it stems from “pure frustration”.

“This is pure frustration that gets to a player. They start blaming everyone,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Afterwards, they will participate in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Never complained once, Rashid Latif on Pakistan player stripped of captaincy twice

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! 143 ( 18.89 % ) He is ok! 189 ( 24.97 % ) He is overrated! 425 ( 56.14 % )

Like this: Like Loading...