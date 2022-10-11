Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said veteran cricketer Azhar Ali never complained once when he lost the captaincy on two separate occasions.

Azhar used to lead the men in green in ODIs before being stripped of the leadership role.

He then captained them in Tests before losing that responsibility too.

Despite all this, he remained cool and calm and never lashed out or vented his frustration.

“He was named the captain in ODIs and was removed later. He didn’t complain. Then, he was named the captain in Tests and they removed him there as well. Again, he didn’t complain,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They have also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Played as opener, No. 3 and No. 4, Rashid Latif on versatile Pakistan batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1813 ( 55.02 % ) No! 1482 ( 44.98 % )

Like this: Like Loading...