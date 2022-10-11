Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja told batsman Ahmed Shehzad that his patience, temperament and hard work will be put to the test since he is out of the national team.

Shehzad last played international cricket in October 2019, but has been active in domestic cricket.

In the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the 30-year-old made 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He then played for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 68 runs in four games at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

“I think he needs to introspect. When you are out of the team, your patience is tested, your temperament is tested, your hard work is tested,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

They have also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

