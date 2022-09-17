Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Senior Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja has alleged that Waqar Younis refused to let him train with fast bowler Sohail Khan.

He recalled Waqar, who was head coach of the team at the time, telling him that “this is not [the] Karachi team”.

This is the latest in a string of serious allegations Rameez has made against Waqar, who is considered to be one of the greatest pace bowlers Pakistan has ever produced.

Among the claims made include the fact that Waqar was rude to him, taunted him because he was from Karachi and told him to learn how to speak Punjabi.

“Once I asked him to go for training with Sohail Bhai. He refused and said ‘this is not [the] Karachi team’,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After falling short in their bid to win the Asia Cup, Pakistan will now take on England in a seven-match T20 series. The first four games will be played in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the last three will be held in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

After that, Babar Azam’s side will play a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh from October 7 to 14, with all the matches taking place in Christchurch.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

