Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad said former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi told him that he was considering making him captain.

He remembered meeting with Sethi prior to the 2015 World Cup, where he was informed about the plans revolving around the captaincy.

“Najam Sethi met me in official meetings before the 2015 World Cup. In those meetings, he categorically told me that he was considering me for captaincy,” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He said that I was capable enough to handle the world media and I could present Pakistan’s image in front of the world positively.”

Shehzad last played international cricket in October 2019.

He recently played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and amassed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

Currently, he is playing for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 68 runs in four matches at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will be gearing up for their seven-match T20 series against England after losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final.

The first four T20 Internationals will be played in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while Lahore will host the other three from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, which will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

