Veteran Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja has accused legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis of “rude behaviour” when he was in the national team.

Rameez only featured in two T20 Internationals, both of which came against Zimbabwe in Harare in September 2011.

It may have been the 35-year-old’s only international series with Pakistan, but he did not have good memories as it was tarnished by the way Waqar, who was head coach at the time, acted.

“During my only international tour with the national team, I faced rude behaviour from Waqar Younis,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team failed in their bid to win the Asia Cup final as they lost to Sri Lanka in the final by 23 runs.

The men in green will now play seven T20 Internationals against England, with the first four matches being held in Karachi from September 20 to 25 and the last three games taking place in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Once that series concludes, they will head over to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. Christchurch will host all the matches, which will take place from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

