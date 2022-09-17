Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Veteran Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja has claimed that legendary pace bowler Waqar Younis told him to learn how to speak Punjabi in order to “survive in the team”.

Rameez was in the national team in 2011, which was the time Waqar was head coach of the side.

He noted that all the team meetings used to be held in Punjabi, which made it very difficult for him.

The 35-year-old only featured in two T20 Internationals, which came against Zimbabwe in September 2011.

“He told me to learn Punjabi to survive in the team. They used to speak Punjabi in all team meetings,” Rameez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently lost in the Asia Cup final as Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs

They will now play seven T20 Internationals against England, with the first four matches being held in Karachi from September 20 to 25 and the last three games taking place in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that also involves Bangladesh. The entire series will be held in Christchurch and run from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

