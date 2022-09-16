Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Senior Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja has claimed that iconic fast bowler Waqar Younis taunted him since he was from Karachi.

Rameez’s accusations of discrimination date back to 2011, which was when Waqar was coaching the national team.

The 35-year-old only played two T20 Internationals for Pakistan, with both coming against Zimbabwe in September 2011.

“He taunted me a lot just because I belong to Karachi,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team came up short in their hopes of of winning the Asia Cup as Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs in the final.

Babar Azam’s side will now face England in a seven-match T20 series, with the first four games being held in Karachi from September 20 to 25 and the last three matches being hosted in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Following that, they will be involved in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. The series will be played from October 7 to 14 in Christchurch.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

