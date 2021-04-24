Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has urged people to stop worrying about left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload.

This comes after Afridi was rested for the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

Many former players, including ex-captain Salman Butt and pace bowler Aaqib Javed, have voiced their concerns about Afridi playing too many games.

Afridi is the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats despite only being 21 years old.

However, Misbah dismissed all the concerns about Afridi, saying the talented youngster will be rested “wherever necessary”.

“People should stop worrying about Shaheen Shah’s workload. We are looking into it and will rest him wherever necessary,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

