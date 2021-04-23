Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif said former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who used to be the chief selector, told him that he would be called up to the national team for a training camp.
Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, but ultimately made a comeback to domestic cricket.
Since he was doing well, the 38-year-old said Inzamam told him to expect a call-up for the camp.
However, when the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal occurred, it killed off any chance he had of a potential international comeback.
“When I came back to cricket after my ban, I knew that I still had the skills and ability to play international cricket,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion. “At the time I said that a fish never forgets to swim, and I showed that with my impressive form in domestic cricket for WAPDA.
“I was bowling well and utilising my experience and I was still full of confidence. In fact, I was bowling so well at that I felt that I was like an adult bowling to kids in domestic cricket. I was toying with batsmen at the domestic level and Inzamam-ul-Haq called me up and said to me that I would be called up for a training camp for the national side.
“However, the Pakistan Super League fixing controversy of 2017 put paid to my future selection for Pakistan and that was that.”
