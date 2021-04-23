Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif said former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who used to be the chief selector, told him that he would be called up to the national team for a training camp.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, but ultimately made a comeback to domestic cricket.

Since he was doing well, the 38-year-old said Inzamam told him to expect a call-up for the camp.

However, when the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal occurred, it killed off any chance he had of a potential international comeback.

“When I came back to cricket after my ban, I knew that I still had the skills and ability to play international cricket,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion. “At the time I said that a fish never forgets to swim, and I showed that with my impressive form in domestic cricket for WAPDA.

“I was bowling well and utilising my experience and I was still full of confidence. In fact, I was bowling so well at that I felt that I was like an adult bowling to kids in domestic cricket. I was toying with batsmen at the domestic level and Inzamam-ul-Haq called me up and said to me that I would be called up for a training camp for the national side.

“However, the Pakistan Super League fixing controversy of 2017 put paid to my future selection for Pakistan and that was that.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17137 ( 19.11 % ) Waqar Younis 1727 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 5701 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 25915 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 17277 ( 19.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2187 ( 2.44 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1187 ( 1.32 % ) Hanif Mohammad 141 ( 0.16 % ) Younis Khan 3461 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1106 ( 1.23 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5289 ( 5.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 6522 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 714 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1301 ( 1.45 % ) Back

