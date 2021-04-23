Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan quick Mohammad Asif has said he wants to be remembered as a bowler who “fully tested batsmen”.

Asif is renowned for being one of Pakistan’s best swing bowlers, but his international career was cut short when he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Many legendary players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.

The 38-year-old took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

“When I look back at my career, despite the ban, whatever I achieved as a cricketer makes me proud,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion. “I want fans to always remember me as a thinking bowler, with skill and intelligence, who fully tested batsmen.

“What makes me happy is when fans come up to me and say I remember the ball you bowled to get VVS Laxman out, or the ball that you bowled to Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag or Kevin Pietersen.

“I get great joy and satisfaction from the fact that young swing bowlers still watch my videos for inspiration and for coaching tips. What really makes me very happy is when young bowlers approach me and say that what they really hope for in their career is to one day be able to bowl like me.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Plan to open cricket academy in America, Pakistan bowler who was unplayable at his peak says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17137 ( 19.11 % ) Waqar Younis 1727 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 5701 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 25915 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 17278 ( 19.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2187 ( 2.44 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1187 ( 1.32 % ) Hanif Mohammad 141 ( 0.16 % ) Younis Khan 3461 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1106 ( 1.23 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5289 ( 5.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 6522 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 714 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1301 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17137 ( 19.11 % ) Waqar Younis 1727 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 5701 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 25915 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 17278 ( 19.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2187 ( 2.44 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1187 ( 1.32 % ) Hanif Mohammad 141 ( 0.16 % ) Younis Khan 3461 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1106 ( 1.23 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5289 ( 5.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 6522 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 714 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1301 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related