Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said it is an “injustice” to make left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi play every match.

Afridi is the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats despite only being 21 years old.

However, Javed is worried about Afridi’s workload and said it must be managed carefully in order to ensure he doesn’t fall victim to any major injuries.

“It is [an] injustice with Shaheen to make him play every match. [The] Pakistan team should manage his workload carefully,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“They should not play him when the team has lost the series or adopt a proper rotation policy. Shaheen should only play those matches which are important.”

In the ongoing series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he has claimed two wickets in the three matches that have been played at an average of 57 and an economy rate of 10.36.

