Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the selectors picked big-hitting batsman Asif Ali on the basis of his performances.

Misbah’s comments comes after Asif fell well short of the mark in regards to his batting in the recent series against South Africa.

Asif played two games in the three-match ODI series and scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

In the four-match T20 series, he featured in two games, but only batted once and made five runs.

The 29-year-old wasn’t selected for the first T20 International against Zimbabwe.

“Selectors chose Asif Ali on the basis of his performances. I support whoever is performing the most,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I equally support everyone but it seems, in [the] media, my name is only associated with players who are not performing well. Nobody mentions players who are doing well.”

Asif returned for the second T20 International against Zimbabwe and failed to impress as he was dismissed for one run.

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the match as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

