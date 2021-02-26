Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Salman Butt has urged Pakistan to ensure left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is looked after properly.

This comes after many people have voiced their concerns about Afridi’s workload and whether it will end up taking a toll on him.

The 20-year-old, who is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in still in the early stages of his international career, but has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

So far, Afridi is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with four wickets in two games at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 7.12.

Agreed! He needs to be looked after. I’m sure he would be . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) February 12, 2021

“Agreed! He needs to be looked after. I’m sure he [will] be,” Salman said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Must make full use of him, Shadab Khan on Pakistan player in lethal form right now

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1437 ( 5.03 % ) Karachi Kings 3772 ( 13.2 % ) Lahore Qalandars 5649 ( 19.77 % ) Multan Sultans 1358 ( 4.75 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1656 ( 5.79 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14705 ( 51.46 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1437 ( 5.03 % ) Karachi Kings 3772 ( 13.2 % ) Lahore Qalandars 5649 ( 19.77 % ) Multan Sultans 1358 ( 4.75 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1656 ( 5.79 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14705 ( 51.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related