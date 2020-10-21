How amazing is he, Wahab Riaz is a big fan of 20-year-old Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Wahab Riaz has called fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “amazing” following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Afridi and Wahab both represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the tournament.

Afridi finished as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 14.90 and an economy rate of 7.45.

“How amazing has Shaheen Shah Afridi been this tournament? Such an amazing sight seeing him in full flow. All the best for the upcoming series. Looking forward to seeing your bowling once again,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Wahab was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 victims in 10 matches at an average of 20.43 and an economy rate of 8.87.

Both he and Afridi have been included in the list of 22 probables for Pakistan’s limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

Pakistan’s 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is so good despite only being 17, Moeen Ali highly impressed with Pakistan teenage sensation

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2792 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 12697 ( 68.45 % ) Steve Smith 621 ( 3.35 % ) Ben Stokes 1248 ( 6.73 % ) Kane Williamson 493 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 117 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 29 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 258 ( 1.39 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 74 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 60 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 159 ( 0.86 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2792 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 12697 ( 68.45 % ) Steve Smith 621 ( 3.35 % ) Ben Stokes 1248 ( 6.73 % ) Kane Williamson 493 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 117 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 29 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 258 ( 1.39 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 74 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 60 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 159 ( 0.86 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...