I am so disappointed with Pakistan, hurt West Indies star says

West Indies captain Jason Holder admitted that he was hurt and disappointed by the fact that the Pakistan team did not show any support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
When the West Indies toured England earlier this year, both teams took a knee in support of the movement.
However, when Pakistan and Australia played in England, they didn’t follow suit and do the same.
“I personally was a bit disappointed to see how the Pakistan and Australia tours went on after ours, that they were not showing their solidarity afterwards,” Holder was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
