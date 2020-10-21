Smog could force Pakistan to change venue for Zimbabwe T20 series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Smog could force the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe to be moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keeping a close eye on the situation and will likely make a decision following the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi.

If the T20 series is moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi, it will be the second time the venue has been changed as the series was originally supposed to take place in Multan.

Zimbabwe arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday and will be quarantined for seven days.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will take place from November 7 to 10.

It remains to be seen if the PSL 5 playoffs will be affected by the smog situation as all the matches are set to be held in Lahore in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

