Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has admitted that he always enjoyed discussing batting with legendary India opener Virender Sehwag.

Faisal, who is Balochistan’s head coach, said this while wishing Sehwag happy birthday as he turned 42 on Tuesday.

“Birthday Mubarak bro Virender Sehwag, always enjoy discussing batting with you!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Sehwag represented India in 104 Tests and scored 8,586 runs, which included 23 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 49.34.

He also played 251 ODIs and accumulated 8,273 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 35.05.

In regards to his T20 International career, he made 394 runs in 19 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 21.88.

