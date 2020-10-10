Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

Pakistan’s ODI series against Zimbabwe may be moved from Multan to Lahore over unrealistic money demands.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the local organisers in Multan want a staggering Rs 200 million for the three ODIs in order to cover all the expenses they will incur.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was less than impressed with this and has removed Multan from the list of venues for the Zimbabwe series.

It has also been reported that the PCB is currently in talks with local officials in Lahore to hold the three ODIs. A final decision is likely to be announced in the coming days.

Zimbabwe Cricket have been informed about the potential change in venue, but haven’t raised any issues about it.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The three ODIs will be held on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

