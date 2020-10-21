Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England all-rounder Moeen Ali admitted that Pakistan teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah is so good despite only being 17 years old.

Naseem holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

He represented the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

Most recently, the talented youngster played for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and claimed two wickets in two matches at an average of 35.50 and an economy rate of 8.87. His tournament was cut short after he suffered a groin injury.

“Obviously Naseem Shah is a very good bowler. They always have good players to be honest. They always produce fantastic players no matter what the situation is,” Moeen told Cricket Pakistan.

It remains to be seen if Naseem will be fit for Pakistan’s upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

There is a possibility he will be rested, especially with Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand coming up.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

