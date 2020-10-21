Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has heaped praise on Pakistan batsman Haider Ali, saying he’s “brave”, “very good” and a “great prospect”.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Haider scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

The 20-year-old subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Most recently, Haider played for Northern in the National T20 Cup and accumulated 294 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 36.75 and a strike-rate of 166.10.

“Haider Ali looked like a very good player. He was very brave on his debut. He looks like a great prospect looking forward,” Moeen told Cricket Pakistan.

Haider is now set to feature in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

