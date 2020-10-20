Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has replaced flamboyant West Indies opener Chris Gayle as the new Universe Boss.

Gayle is known worldwide by that name and is arguably the best big-hitter in the sport today.

However, with De Villiers having dominated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) lately, Latif feels that he should now be known as the Universe Boss since he can score runs anywhere on the ground.

ABD 360 New Universe BOSS #RCB — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 17, 2020

“ABD 360 New Universe Boss,” Latif said on Twitter.

De Villiers is representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has scored 285 runs in nine matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 190.

As for Gayle, who is playing for the Kings XI Punjab, he has accumulated 77 runs in two games, which includes a top score of 53, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 116.66.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2217 ( 13.62 % ) Babar Azam 11335 ( 69.66 % ) Steve Smith 574 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1130 ( 6.94 % ) Kane Williamson 423 ( 2.6 % ) Rashid Khan 96 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 220 ( 1.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 48 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 133 ( 0.82 % ) Back

