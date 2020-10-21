Image courtesy of: Zimbio

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has called Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan ignorant after the latter sought assurances that the national team would be given visas to play in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

With political relations between India and Pakistan extremely frosty at the moment, Pakistan are worried that their team will be denied entry into India for the tournament.

“We have discussed our concerns. There is a ‘Host Agreement’ that states very clearly that host nation (India in this case) will have to provide visas and accommodation for teams that are due to participate in T20 World Cup and Pakistan is one of them,” Wasim had told the Press Trust of India (PTI) earlier this week.

“We have sought assurances from the ICC that our players will receive visas and ICC is now taking this up with the BCCI because that directive and confirmation will clearly need to come from their government.”

However, the BCCI official noted that Wasim’s concerns stem “from ignorance”.

“I think that statement of the PCB CEO stemmed from ignorance,” the official told Asian News International (ANI) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “This issue was laid to rest last year itself when the GOI (Government of India) had written to the Presidents of the IOA and the IOC on the issue.

“So unless he is privy to some future course of action to be taken by Pakistan that would deteriorate the circumstances drastically, it is a non-issue.”

The T20 World Cup was supposed to be held in Australia this year, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it was pushed back to October 2021 and India was made the host. Australia will host the event in 2022.

