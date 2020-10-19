Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif admitted that he loves Mohammad Ilyas’ attitude as he always smiles no matter what situation his team is in.

Latif’s comments come after the 21-year-old impressed in the recent National T20 Cup, where he represented Southern Punjab, who lost to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final.

Ilyas ended the tournament with 11 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.45 and an economy rate of 8.90.

@illii37 Ilyas, always looks energetic like today even when Shadab was hitting him, he had the smile on his face, this is the much needed positive attitude.Whether bowling/ Batting or fielding he looks like a fighter. Regardless of the performance Ilyas has the fighting spirit! pic.twitter.com/JAIfAnxphO — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 17, 2020

“Mohammad Ilyas always looks energetic like today even when Shadab was hitting him, he had the smile on his face, this is the much needed positive attitude. Whether bowling / batting or fielding he looks like a fighter. Regardless of the performance Ilyas has the fighting spirit!” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This 20-year-old is really something special, Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3124 ( 17.46 % ) Waqar Younis 427 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 951 ( 5.31 % ) Shahid Afridi 4614 ( 25.78 % ) Imran Khan 4397 ( 24.57 % ) Zaheer Abbas 303 ( 1.69 % ) Younis Khan 829 ( 4.63 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1315 ( 7.35 % ) Saeed Anwar 1496 ( 8.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 124 ( 0.69 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 316 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3124 ( 17.46 % ) Waqar Younis 427 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 951 ( 5.31 % ) Shahid Afridi 4614 ( 25.78 % ) Imran Khan 4397 ( 24.57 % ) Zaheer Abbas 303 ( 1.69 % ) Younis Khan 829 ( 4.63 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1315 ( 7.35 % ) Saeed Anwar 1496 ( 8.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 124 ( 0.69 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 316 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...