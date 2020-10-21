Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed have been dropped from Pakistan’s coaching staff for the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe, according to reports.

Younis was Pakistan’s batting coach during their tour of England and there has been a lot of speculation about him filling the role on a full-time basis. However, nothing has come to fruition just yet.

As for Mushtaq, he was Pakistan’s spin bowling coach and mentor during the England series.

While they won’t be part of the coaching staff for the Zimbabwe series, Ary Sports reported that Younis and Mushtaq will return in their respective roles for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand later this year.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

