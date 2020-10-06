Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan rising star Haider Ali believes that up-and-coming all-rounder Qasim Akram is absolutely “fantastic”.

The 17-year-old is currently playing for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and has scored 30 runs at an average of 10 and taken one wicket at an average of 100.

However, Haider is the not the only person backing Qasim for greatness as Pakistan Under-19 coach Ijaz Ahmed also believes that the talented youngster has a bright future ahead of him and will break into the Pakistan team really soon.

Haider, meanwhile, is playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

He has also hit the second-most sixes in the tournament with 10 and only trails veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has hit 12.

