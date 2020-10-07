‘Brilliant future talent’, Faisal Iqbal says about young Pakistan batsman making a serious impact

Faisal Iqbal has called Abdullah Shafique a “brilliant future talent”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes that Central Punjab batsman Abdullah Shafique is a “brilliant future talent”.

Faisal has been really impressed with Shafique’s performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

The 20-year-old started with a bang as he smashed an unbeaten 102 on debut against Southern Punjab and has followed it up with decent scores.

Overall, Shafique is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 236 runs in five matches, which includes a century and fifty, at an average of 59 and a strike-rate of 136.41.

Meanwhile, under Faisal’s guidance, Balochistan are third in the standings as they have won three of the five matches they have played.

