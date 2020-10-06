Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has admitted that he loves India opener Rohit Sharma’s pull shot.

Haider’s revelation comes after he was asked what shot of Rohit’s he likes the best.

Pull shot — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider, who has previously admitted that Rohit is his idol, is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

He has also hit the second-most sixes in the tournament with 10 and only trails veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has hit 12.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop comparing me to Rohit Sharma, Pakistan youngster gaining a lot of attention says

