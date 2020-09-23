Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed has backed 17-year-old all-rounder Qasim Akram to break into the national team in the near future.

Ijaz’s prediction comes after rising star Haider Ali made his international debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Like Haider, who is just 19 years old, Ijaz sees bright things in Qasim’s future too.

“I am fully confident about Qasim because he has [the] complete abilities to become a great all-rounder. He is one of the best fielders according to white-ball cricket requirements, his power-hitting and fitness are of top quality,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

In addition to Qasim, Ijaz also has high hopes for Abbas Afridi, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali and Haris Khan.

“Apart from him, there is Abbas Afridi, pacer Amir Khan, spinner Aamir Ali, wicketkeeper-batsman Haris Khan. I am confident that these U-19 products will represent the national team soon,” he said.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1156 ( 16.97 % ) Waqar Younis 150 ( 2.2 % ) Javed Miandad 317 ( 4.65 % ) Shahid Afridi 1729 ( 25.39 % ) Imran Khan 1796 ( 26.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 108 ( 1.59 % ) Younis Khan 327 ( 4.8 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 479 ( 7.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 558 ( 8.19 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 39 ( 0.57 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 152 ( 2.23 % ) Back

