Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has told people to keep an eye out for spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan because he feels there is “much more to come” from the youngster.

The 22-year-old has recently upped his game, especially when it comes to batting, and many in the cricketing community, including former players, have earmarked him for greatness.

Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he is the third-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 14.62 and an economy rate of 7.31.

He has also scored 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike-rate of 169.76.

With Shadab having been named Man of the Match in two of those games, Haider is backing him to achieve a lot more and continue walking down the road to stardom.

Much more to come. InshaAllah 👍 — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) October 1, 2020

Haider is also representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

He has also hit the second-most sixes in the tournament with 10 and only trails veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has hit 12.

