Don’t stop shining, Abid Ali tells Pakistan star impressing everyone lately

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has encouraged spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan to “keep shining”.

Abid’s praise for Shadab came when he was wishing the talented youngster happy birthday after he turned 22 on Sunday.

Thank you abid bhai — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2020

“Happy birthday Shadab Khan. May Allah always keep you happy and healthy Ameen.. keep shining,” Abid said on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup and is the third-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 7.60.

He has also scored 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike-rate of 169.76.

Abid is representing Central Punjab in the tournament and has accumulated 116 runs in five games, which includes a top score of 56, at an average of 23.20 and a strike-rate of 118.36.

