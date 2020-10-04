Ehsan Mani clarifies if extra money paid to foreign players to tour Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that “we didn’t pay a single penny to overseas players” to tour the country over the last two years.

Mani’s comments come after he talked about how the return of international cricket to Pakistan was one of the biggest achievements during his tenure as PCB chairman thus far.

Late last year, Sri Lanka came to Pakistan and played a full series, which included three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and the first Test series the country has hosted in 10 years.

Bangladesh also toured for three T20 Internationals in January and returned for the first Test in February.

They were supposed to fly back to Pakistan in April for a one-off ODI and the second Test in April, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19).

It is likely that the second Test will now be played in 2021.

Furthermore, many international players came to Pakistan to feature in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Our efforts paid off when we successfully revived international cricket in Pakistan,” Mani was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “As far as paying extra money to foreign players to tour Pakistan is concerned, I can assure you we didn’t pay a single penny to overseas players for [a] Pakistan tour.”

With this year’s T20 World Cup being postponed until October 2021, it has been confirmed that the remaining PSL matches will be completed in Lahore in November.

The tournament was cut short prior to the knockout stage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

“I am confident that we will stage upcoming events successfully,” Mani said.

