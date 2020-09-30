Pakistan may lose international match on home soil this year

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan may face the prospect of losing the opportunity to host Bangladesh for the second Test match this year.

Bangladesh toured the country for three T20 Internationals in January, which they lost 2-0, and returned to play the first Test in Rawalpindi in February, in which they were defeated by an innings and 44 runs.

They were supposed to travel back for a one-off ODI and the second Test in April, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With this year’s T20 World Cup being postponed until October 2021, both sides appeared to be interested in finishing off the series as it only needed a small window.

According to sources, as reported by Cricket Pakistan, the PCB sent a letter to their counterparts at the BCB telling them that they won’t be able to host them this year due to their upcoming engagements.

As a result, both the PCB and BCB will hold discussions to reschedule the second Test during the 2021-2022 season.

