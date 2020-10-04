Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali was asked arguably the hardest question for any football fan – to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The question was put forth during a question and answer session the 19-year-old held on Twitter.

While Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, and Messi, who plies his trade with Barcelona, are no doubt two of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, Haider picked the Portuguese superstar over the Argentine ace.

Ronaldo — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam or Imad Wasim? Haider Ali rates which one better as captain?

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 799 ( 92.69 % ) No! 63 ( 7.31 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 799 ( 92.69 % ) No! 63 ( 7.31 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...