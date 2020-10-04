Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali was fined 30 percent of his match fee for showing dissent to the umpire during a National T20 Cup match.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of Northern’s clash with Central Punjab when Haider was given out lbw off the bowling of Usman Qadir for three runs.

Seemingly unhappy with the decision, Haider showed his bat to the umpire, which landed him in hot water.

Haider was deemed to have committed a Level 1 offence and breached the PCB Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel.

He was charged under Article 2.8 by on-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Faisal Khan Afridi, third umpire Waleed Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

While he was dismissed cheaply in the match, Northern still came out on top as they beat Central Punjab by 35 runs.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 970 ( 90.99 % ) No! 96 ( 9.01 % )

