‘Keep shining’, Haris Rauf tells young Pakistan spinner

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has told spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan to “keep shining”.

Rauf delivered the kindhearted message when wishing Shadab happy birthday after he turned 22 on Sunday.

Happy birthday @76Shadabkhan 🥳🥳May Allah always keep u happy and healthy Ameen.. keep shining…😊😊 pic.twitter.com/IzCVsbHpei — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) October 4, 2020

“Happy birthday Shadab Khan. May Allah always keep you happy and healthy Ameen.. keep shining,” Rauf said on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup, which is the same team Rauf is playing for.

Rauf is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with eight victims in three matches at an average of 10.25 and an economy rate of 6.83.

Shadab is the third-highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 13.83 and an economy rate of 6.91.

He has also scored 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike-rate of 187.09.

