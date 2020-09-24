Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan is set to be meet key officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) next week, where he is expected to be given a permanent coaching role.

It remains unclear what role Younis will hold, but he was recently the national team’s batting coach during the tour of England.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and the board’s chief executive Wasim Khan both believe that Younis possesses a treasure trove of guidance and experience that will benefit all the players in the Pakistan team.

With that in mind, it has been reported by Cricket Pakistan that Younis will likely be presented with a permanent contract after meeting with the PCB officials to discuss about his future with the national team.

Younis previously expressed his interest in continuing as Pakistan’s batting coach on a long-term basis, while he also revealed how he helped Test captain Azhar Ali and even England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler during the recent series.

Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series that followed 1-1.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1174 ( 16.97 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.18 % ) Javed Miandad 333 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1752 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 1819 ( 26.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 109 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 332 ( 4.8 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 485 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 569 ( 8.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 40 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.23 % ) Back

