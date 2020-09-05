Younis Khan reveals if he wants to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has admitted that he would be interested in becoming the national team’s batting coach on a permanent basis.

Younis was appointed to the position for the recently-concluded tour of England, where Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 and drew the T20 series 1-1.

During the England tour, it was reported that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was extremely pleased with the impact Younis had as batting coach and wanted him to continue doing the job full-time.

“If given the opportunity, I would like to continue as the batting coach of the team,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

