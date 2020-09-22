Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has admitted that he helped England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler during the recent series.
Younis, who served as Pakistan’s batting coach throughout the tour, revealed that Buttler first came to him to “conduct [a] 15 minute session”.
“‘Younis Bhai, I want to talk to you, and can you come with us and conduct [a] 15 minute session’,” Younis recalled Buttler saying as quoted by Ary Sports.
In response Younis said: “Yeah, why not. Will do a session soon.”
After the first Test, where Buttler and Chris Woakes helped England triumph despite Pakistan initially being in an advantageous position, Buttler approached Younis again and this time asked him for some advice “related to [the] sweep shot and technique”.
“He once again came to me after they won the first Test and he performed really well. I looked at him and ask ‘what else do you want now after such an outstanding performance’ but he said ‘Younis Bhai I want to learn a few things from you related to sweep shot and technique’.”
England won the three-Test series 1-0, while the three-match T20 series that followed ended as a 1-1 draw.
